'Long way to go': David Moyes sends warning to reported Man United & Tottenham target

West Ham United's Issa Diop has seemingly been attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

David Moyes has warned West Ham United defender Issa Diop that he has a 'long way to go' in developing his game as he is keen on the reported Manchester United and Tottenham target to stay at the club.

The Express has claimed that Tottenham are keen on the £50 million valued West Ham powerhouse, with the Sun also reporting that Manchester United are keen on his signature.

It isn't a surprise that the likes of Spurs are keen on Diop's services because he is a player with massive potential, but there's no doubt that the West Ham faithful would fume if he were ever to go across London.

After the Hammers recorded a 1-1 draw against Everton, Moyes made it clear that he wants Diop to stay as he warned that he isn't the finished article yet and has a lot to improve on.

"We played him at Gillingham [in the FA Cup] and we played him today [against Everton] as I want to see what he's about," Moyes told Sky Sports. "I felt his extra speed would have helped us up against Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richalison or Moise Kean and he did well today.

"If you ask me, I think he's got a lot of developing to do as a young centre-half and has a long way to go. I'm looking forward to working with him over the coming years as I think I can help him and make him better. Absolutely, I would like to keep him."

Both Spurs and Man United are in need of quality all over the pitch, but if the Hammers are to be serious in their quest to finish in the European places then Diop has to stay.

There have already been big pressures put on the shoulders of the owners given how things have panned out during this campaign.

And the likes of David Gold and David Sullivan will only make things much worse if they allow Diop to leave, especially to one of their bitter London rivals.