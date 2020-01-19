Quick links

Queens Park Rangers

Championship

Loanee says QPR were ‘unbelievable’ against Leeds United

Jordan Hugill of Queens Park Rangers celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City at The...
Queens Park Rangers won against Leeds United on Saturday.

West Ham United-owned Queens Park Rangers forward Jordan Hugill has taken to Twitter to express his delight at his side’s win against Leeds United.

QPR got the better of Leeds 1-0 at home in the London in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Nahki Wells scored the only goal of the match in the 20th minute, while Patrick Bamford failed to convert a penalty in the second half for the visiting team.

 

Leeds also ended the game with 10 men due to the dismissal of Kalvin Phillips in the 88th minute.

Hugill, signed on loan from Premier League club West Ham in the summer of 2019, has revelled in the win for Mark Warburton’s side against Leeds.

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes on Saturday afternoon, hosts QPR had 35% of the possession, took nine shots of which two were on target, and earned four corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Leeds had 65% of the possession, took 17 shots of which three were on target, and earned 11 corners, according to BBC Sport.

