Kevin Phillips sends warning to Leeds & brushes off penalty claim after defeat to QPR

Kevin Phillips has warned Leeds that the 'pressure is beginning to tell' on them as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to QPR on Saturday.

The former striker also dismissed the claim that Leeds should have been awarded a penalty in the first half when Lee Wallace was adjudged to have fouled Helder Costa – Phillips did, however, criticise Patrick Bamford for his 'poor' spot-kick during the second period.

It is another damaging result for Leeds, who will be looking over their shoulders as the play-off pack close the gap on them in the Championship table.

Speaking to EFL on Quest (18/01/20 at 9:15 pm), at first, Phillips, shared his thoughts on Leeds problems and record in London and then their performances of late.

“It's just an awful coincidence,” Phillips told EFL on Quest. “Teams have it. Their bogey places and they just cannot seem to get a win there and Leeds have that issue in London.

“They had a lot of possession today and a lot of chances but is it just the sign that the pressure is beginning to tell on Leeds. They have just lost their inspirational captain today for three games, so is that a slight turning point in Leeds' season?

“Just a coming together for me [on Costa penalty shout v Wallace]. I have seen them given over time but I think the referee is in a good position but the more I look at it and it is just a coming together. The interesting thing is none of the players [complained].

“I think it's just a poor penalty [Bamford's spot-kick]. I think at this stage of the season, you have to hit power and pace. And he just gave the keeper the chance to save it.”

There's no doubt that Leeds will be back on their feet in no time and putting points up on the board once again.

But from a mental standpoint, it has to be questioned what sort of impact this will have on the players as the club hope to arrest their recent fall.

The positive that needs to be looked at it is if Leeds were offered this current situation at the start of the campaign then the fans would have bitten your hand off, so it's not all doom and gloom in the garden.