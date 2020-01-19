Jose Mourinho’s response when asked if 29-year-old is in his plans

Danny Rose did not play for Tottenham Hotspur against Watford.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that Danny Rose is part of his plans.

Mourinho made the comments following Tottenham’s goalless draw with Watford away from home at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Saturday.

The England international left-back did not play against the Hornets, with his last competitive match coming against Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 11.

Mourinho has explained why the 29-year-old did not feature for Spurs against Watford.

Mourinho told Football.London when asked if Rose is still part of his plans: “Yeah, part of my plans. Last match at home, very offensive team, wanted also to develop young players and give another chance to Sessegnon to play 90 minutes.

“It’s the kind of game that Rose doesn’t need for his progression, he is already the player he is. And today he had a little injury in his back two days ago, and yesterday we made the decision to bring only fit players.

“We knew it was going to be physical, at the same time we knew that Sarr is a runner, and to control a runner not better than another runner.

“So decision was also to bring Sessegnon on the bench in case we needed another winger. So a bit of everything.”

Stats

Rose has made 10 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham so far this season, and has also played 360 minutes in the Champions League, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Englishman made 20 starts and six substitute appearances in the league for Spurs, and also made six starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League table at the moment with 31 points from 23 matches, eight points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.