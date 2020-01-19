Quick links

John Aldridge reacts to Liverpool win, Gary Lineker makes obvious prediction

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp the head coach
Liverpool have won against Manchester United this evening.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United at Anfield on January 19, 2020

John Aldridge has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Liverpool’s win against Manchester United on Sunday evening.

Liverpool have got the better of United 2-0 at Anfield in the Premier League.

Virgil van Dijk put the Reds in the lead after just 14 minutes, and Mohamed Salah wrapped up the points with the second in the third minute of injury time.

 

Former Liverpool player Aldridge was following the match, and while he was pleased with the result, he believes that Jurgen Klopp’s side should have won by a much bigger margin.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur legend Gary Lineker has said that he now fancies Liverpool to win the Premier League title this season.

Lineker's prediction about the title is an obvious one, as the Reds are way ahead of the rest of the teams in the league table and have looked set for title success for a while now.

Liverpool have picked up 64 points from 22 league matches, while second-placed and defending Premier League champions City have collected 48 points from 23 games.

