Jamie Carragher claims Liverpool player looked 'disappointed' & 'frustrated' during Man Utd clash

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain started Liverpool's win against Manchester United.

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looked 'disappointed' and 'frustrated' during Liverpool's 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain started the game for Liverpool, as Jurgen Klopp opted to substitute the player for Adam Lallana in the second-half as he still tries to get his sharpness back.

In recent seasons, Oxlade-Chamberlain has been hit with serious injuries but the £35 million signing from Arsenal [BBC Sport] will now be hoping he can showcase why the club purchased him in the first place.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League (19/01/20 at 6:50 pm), Carragher shared his thoughts on Oxlade-Chamberlain's performance as he was being substituted for Lallana.

"I think he has done really well today, he has," Carragher told Sky Sports. "He'll look disappointed but it's the obvious change. He's just getting back from injury himself. Two players [Oxlade-Chamberlain and Lallana] who probably suffer from injuries too much.

"He's maybe not ready to play the full 90 minutes as they will be wary of him picking up yet another injury. Lallana has been outstanding in his last couple of performances. You can see the frustration there [from Chamberlain as he slams the chair in front of him following his subtituon]."

Oxlade-Chamberlain could become a big player for Liverpool during the second half of the campaign and they may add more than just the one Premier League title to their cabinet.

The Reds are already European champions and they will be hoping to add that to their locker once again, but as they found out last season, it'll be very, very tough.

Therefore, the return of Oxlade-Chamberlain, who was missing for large parts of last season, will feel like Liverpool have a new signing on their hands.