‘It’s tough watching you’: Some Everton fans respond to player’s post-West Ham tweet

Theo Walcott was in action for Everton against West Ham United on Saturday.

Some Everton fans have responded to Theo Walcott’s post on Twitter after the match against West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.

Walcott has stated on Twitter that it was a “tough point” against West Ham away from home at the London Stadium, and some fans of the Merseyside outfit have criticised the former Arsenal forward.

The Hammers and the Toffees played out a 1-1 draw with each other in the Premier League on Saturday.

It’s tough watching you every week — AG (@AlexGordon78) January 19, 2020

Didn't realise you were playin until I saw you walking off in the second half — Ste Tomo (@stetomo77) January 18, 2020

Could you stay in London forever? — Krzysiek Błachuta (@kbuachuta) January 18, 2020

Need to sort that final ball out Theo — lee ward (@efcward25) January 18, 2020

Try some shooting practice another sitter today — paul comer (@paulcomer1966) January 18, 2020

You can leave now mate — Jay (@jayw_1878) January 18, 2020

What game did u watch? — EFCRYO (@EFC_RYO) January 18, 2020

It was tough, Theo, yes. — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) January 18, 2020

You've put one on a plate for everton fans here theo shame you couldnt do the same on the pitch up the toffees — .. (@Woodsyefc1878) January 18, 2020

Stats

According to WhoScored, against West Ham on Saturday, Walcott took one shot which was on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 81.8%, took 34 touches, made one tackle and one interception, and put in one cross.

So far this season, the Englishman has made 10 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton, prodding one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Walcott made 24 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the league for the Toffees, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.