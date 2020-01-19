Quick links

‘It’s tough watching you’: Some Everton fans respond to player’s post-West Ham tweet

Richarlison of Everton celebrates scoring his teams first goal with team mates, Theo Walcott and Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brighton &...
Theo Walcott was in action for Everton against West Ham United on Saturday.

Theo Walcott of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on January 11, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Some Everton fans have responded to Theo Walcott’s post on Twitter after the match against West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.

Walcott has stated on Twitter that it was a “tough point” against West Ham away from home at the London Stadium, and some fans of the Merseyside outfit have criticised the former Arsenal forward.

The Hammers and the Toffees played out a 1-1 draw with each other in the Premier League on Saturday.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, against West Ham on Saturday, Walcott took one shot which was on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 81.8%, took 34 touches, made one tackle and one interception, and put in one cross.

So far this season, the Englishman has made 10 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton, prodding one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, Walcott made 24 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the league for the Toffees, scoring five goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Theo Walcott of Everton has an attempt at goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on January 11, 2020 in Liverpool, United...

