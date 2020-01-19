In-demand Rangers man admits frustration at Ibrox, could leave for free soon

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is a wanted man.

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham has told The Scottish Sun that he feels he has lost two years of his career having been stuck on the sidelines at Ibrox.

The Gers swooped to sign Foderingham in 2015, landing him on a free transfer after his contract at Swindon Town had expired.

Mark Warburton made Foderingham his first-choice goalkeeper in the Scottish Championship, and the former Fulham man impressed between the sticks.

In 2018 though, Rangers brought back their former stopper Allan McGregor, and he immediately supplanted Foderingham as the first-choice goalkeeper at Ibrox.

That means that Foderingham has made just 13 first-team appearances for Rangers in the last 18 months, with Steven Gerrard often just naming him on the bench.

Foderingham is out of contract this summer, and with the Daily Mail reporting that both Birmingham City and Middlesbrough are keen on the stopper, a return to England could be on the cards.

Now, after featuring in Friday's 2-0 win over Stranraer, Foderingham has commented on his future, admitting that it seems like he will stay at Ibrox until the summer, and then assess his options.

The 29-year-old admitted that it has been hard to sit around not playing, and whilst he has had informal talks with the club about staying, he is keen to move on having 'lost' almost two years of his career.

“It’s hard because Greegsy’s been playing so well. He hasn’t given me a chance to get back in and the gaffer has a job to do, to pick a side,” said Foderingham. “When I’m picked, I do the best I can do and I work hard in training. That’s all I can really do. My deal is up in the summer. I’ve had informal talks with the club but, ultimately, I want to play, so we’ll get this window out the way and see where we are.”

“It looks like I’m going to be here until the end of the season at least and we can take it from there. The club are aware of my position and we’ll need to have another discussion. Does it feel like I have lost two years of my career? Definitely. I’d say so. It’s difficult to look at it any other way. I’ve enjoyed the past couple of seasons and the club is in a better position now but, for me, those two years could have been better spent. It’s the first time in my career where I’ve been on the sidelines. But I’ll just keep working hard,” he added.