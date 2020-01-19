Quick links

'I'm a Leeds fan': 24-year-old says sorry to Whites' fanbase

Kalvin Phillips is suspended for Leeds United's next three games.

Kalvin Phillips has apologised to Leeds United fans for his red card in Saturday's 1-0 defeat by QPR at Loftus Road.

The 24-year-old was issued a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Geoff Cameron in the closing stages of the loss.

As a result, Phillips is set to miss Leeds' next three Championship games through suspension.

Some fans of the Elland Road club slammed their midfielder on Twitter after the game, considering the Whites' form and the fixtures that he's going to miss - Millwall on Tuesday week, Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest.

 

The Thorp Arch academy product is a huge player for Marcelo Bielsa and to miss him for the next three matches is a massive blow.

Here, Phillips has apologised for the mistimed tackle but believes that a 'little frustration' was a factor.

With Adam Forshaw also out, Phillips has given his head coach a big headache with regards to replacing him.

The Leeds midfielder isn't easily replaced and with United having now lost their last two Championship games, with only a four-point cushion in the top two, this is not the time for Bielsa's side to go on a bad run.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

