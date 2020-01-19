Ian Wright thinks one Arsenal player has responded positively to ‘a lot of pressure’

Gabriel Martinelli scored for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on Saturday.

Ian Wright raved about Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli on Match of the Day on BBC One on Saturday night (10:30pm, January 18, 2020).

The Arsenal legend was impressed with the display produced by Martinelli during Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium in North London on Saturday.

Martinelli was included in Mikel Arteta’s starting lineup due to the suspension of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and the 18-year-old forward scored in the 45th minute of the Premier League game.

Wright said about Martinelli on Match of the Day on BBC One on Saturday night (10:30pm, January 18, 2020): “He played well. He’s someone that the Arsenal fans are very excited about.

"He is someone that is constantly trying to get in the box, he has great movement. When you look at him, he's sharp, always wants to get in the box, makes good darts into the box.

"He gets himself into a position and then look at his movement now and he gets the goal. I think he's under a lot of pressure with Aubameyang not being available. Everyone is saying ‘he has to come in', can he fill the boots for the game? I think he did.”

Stats

Against United on Saturday, Martinelli took three shots of which one was on target, had a pass accuracy of 60%, won one header, took 38 touches, attempted one dribble, made one clearance, and put in three crosses, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, the Brazil Under-23 international has made four starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League for Arsenal, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The teenager has also made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the Gunners this campaign, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.