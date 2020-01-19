‘I want to be a Liverpool player’: Teen talent states his ambition

Rhian Brewster is on loan at Swansea City from Liverpool.

Rhian Brewster has told BBC Sport that he wants to play for Liverpool in the long run despite going to Swansea City on loan for the rest of the season.

Brewster recently joined Championship club Swansea on loan from Premier League outfit Liverpool.

The 19-year-old is very inexperienced, and the loan spell at the Swans will be his first taste of competitive football on a regular basis.

The England Under-21 international is very ambitious, and the striker has said that he wants to play for the Liverpool first team when he is back from the Liberty Stadium in the summer of 2020.

Brewster told BBC Sport: “That's my aim. I am at Liverpool - Liverpool's my club. For the future I want to be a Liverpool player.

"Bobby (Firmino), Mo (Salah), Sadio (Mane) - I want to be up there playing week in, week out.”

Long-term Liverpool future?

Brewster is raw, but he has huge potential, and if he scores some goals and improves his game during his loan spell at Swansea, then he will get the chance to impress Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in pre-season ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

However, it is going to be extremely hard for the teenager to establish himself in the Liverpool first team next season, and one should not be surprised if he is sent out on loan again.