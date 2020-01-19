Quick links

Liverpool

Swansea City

Premier League

‘I want to be a Liverpool player’: Teen talent states his ambition

Subhankar Mondal
Curtis Nelson of Cardiff City battles with Rhian Brewster of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City at the Cardiff City Stadium on January...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rhian Brewster is on loan at Swansea City from Liverpool.

Rhian Brewster of Swansea City shoots as Junior Hoilett of Cardiff City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City at Cardiff City Stadium on...

Rhian Brewster has told BBC Sport that he wants to play for Liverpool in the long run despite going to Swansea City on loan for the rest of the season.

Brewster recently joined Championship club Swansea on loan from Premier League outfit Liverpool.

The 19-year-old is very inexperienced, and the loan spell at the Swans will be his first taste of competitive football on a regular basis.

 

The England Under-21 international is very ambitious, and the striker has said that he wants to play for the Liverpool first team when he is back from the Liberty Stadium in the summer of 2020.

Brewster told BBC Sport: “That's my aim. I am at Liverpool - Liverpool's my club. For the future I want to be a Liverpool player.

"Bobby (Firmino), Mo (Salah), Sadio (Mane) - I want to be up there playing week in, week out.”

Rhian Brewster of Swansea City in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City at the Cardiff City Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.

Long-term Liverpool future?

Brewster is raw, but he has huge potential, and if he scores some goals and improves his game during his loan spell at Swansea, then he will get the chance to impress Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in pre-season ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

However, it is going to be extremely hard for the teenager to establish himself in the Liverpool first team next season, and one should not be surprised if he is sent out on loan again.

Rhian Brewster of Swansea City has a shot during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City at the Cardiff City Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch