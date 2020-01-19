'He would've apologised': 17-goal striker defends Leeds United player

Leeds United dropped more points in the Championship on Saturday.

Peterborough striker Ivan Toney has defended Kalvin Phillips after he was sent off during Leeds United's 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

The TV pundit stated that Phillips' reckless challenge on Geoff Cameron was a 'rush of blood' and these thinks 'kind of happen' during games as Leeds dropped more points in their promotion push.

Phillips' challenge on Cameron occurred late on in the game and he was shown a straight red and provoked a pretty angry reaction from the QPR players.

Speaking to EFL on Quest (18/01/20 at 9:15 pm), League One striker, Toney, who has hit 17 goals this term, stated that Phillips would have gone back to the dressing room and apologised to his teammates after the game.

"I think as soon as he made the challenge he kind of knows what is coming," Toney told EFL on Quest. "When it's a rush of blood. It kind of happens and you have got to go to the changing room, wait for the boys to come in and the feeling you get sitting there hoping they get a result. It wasn't meant to be and I'm sure he would have apologised to the boys."

Despite losing another game in London and dropping more points in the Championship, the Leeds fans perhaps won't be too concerned about that.

The reason for that is simple, Phillips will now miss three games, which could prove to be a big blow for the club as they aim to get out of their current bad form.

The play-off chasing pack are closing the gap on Leeds and West Brom, as Leeds now need to show what they are about if they are to finish in the automatic places.