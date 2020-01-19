'He has to leave Liverpool now': Sadio Mane told to quit Reds

Sadio Mane has been a revelation since joining Liverpool in 2016..

Sadio Mane has been told to leave Liverpool.

The jet-heeled Reds winger has been a huge player for Jurgen Klopp since joining the club from Southampton for £30 million almost four years ago.

Earlier this month, Mane won Africa's Player of the Year for 2019 and pipped Liverpool team-mate Mo Salah to the prize in the process.

But Mady Toure, who owns the Dakar-based academy that Mane came through as a youngster in Senegal, believes that his former player must quit the Premier League giants to fulfill his ambition of now being named the best player in Europe.

He told The Guardian: "The fact Sadio has won the African Ballon d’Or will spur him on to win the European one too. That’s his objective. Sadio always told me he would become one of the best players in the world.

"He said that to me and now he is among them but he has to leave Liverpool now. It’s his last year and he has to leave Liverpool when it’s up to go to Barcelona or Real Madrid.”

Should Mane quit Liverpool? In a word, no.

Klopp has clearly brought his game to the next level entirely and, being only 27, it wouldn't be a major surprise if the German still found ways in which to make Mane a better player.

Of course, one day he will leave Anfield, but there's no reason as to why that has to be this summer.

If Mane wants to win the Ballon d'Or then there's really no reason why he can't do it at Liverpool.