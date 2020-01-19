Quick links

‘Give QPR 10 million’: Some Leeds United fans really impressed with one rival yesterday

Kamil Grosicki of Hull City getting past Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Hull City at Loftus Road Stadium, London...
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United lost against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Eberechi Eze of Queens Park Rangers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Hull City at Loftus Road Stadium, London on Saturday 28th December 2019.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Eberechi Eze for Queens Park Rangers.

Eze was in action for QPR in their Championship game against Leeds at home on Saturday afternoon.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder was one of the best players on the pitch, as the youngster created chances, put the Whites’ defence under pressure, and showed some lovely touches.

According to WhoScored, the England Under-21 international took two shots which were not on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 87.5%, won one header, took 53 touches, attempted six dribbles, made one interception, and put in five crosses.

 

So far this season, the youngster has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 28 Championship matches for Rangers, according to WhoScored.

Eze was linked with a move to Leeds in 2019, with talkSPORT reporting in March 2019 that the Whites were interested in Eze.

Some Leeds fans were impressed with the display produced by the QPR star on Saturday, as shown in the following tweets below.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

