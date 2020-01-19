‘Give QPR 10 million’: Some Leeds United fans really impressed with one rival yesterday

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United lost against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Eberechi Eze for Queens Park Rangers.

Eze was in action for QPR in their Championship game against Leeds at home on Saturday afternoon.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder was one of the best players on the pitch, as the youngster created chances, put the Whites’ defence under pressure, and showed some lovely touches.

According to WhoScored, the England Under-21 international took two shots which were not on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 87.5%, won one header, took 53 touches, attempted six dribbles, made one interception, and put in five crosses.

So far this season, the youngster has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 28 Championship matches for Rangers, according to WhoScored.

Eze was linked with a move to Leeds in 2019, with talkSPORT reporting in March 2019 that the Whites were interested in Eze.

Some Leeds fans were impressed with the display produced by the QPR star on Saturday, as shown in the following tweets below.

Hate this eze bloke . Bloody good player #lufc — Joe (@LUFC_Joe90) January 18, 2020

Send costa back use the 15 mill to get eze @andrearadri — H (@HarryLUFC_) January 18, 2020

Eze is flying round players like they aren't even there, some player #lufc — (@dannyellis1994) January 18, 2020

Leads can't cope with Eze and Samuel. #lufc — Samuel (@Kaden98329883) January 18, 2020

This has to be the year. Go and get Gray or Adams, and Freeman or Eze. And the City winger. And a defender. — we have maximum ambition (@LUFCLew) January 18, 2020

3years ago he stood out from them surprised he’s not been snapped up — newey aka Karl lufc (@kanewby) January 18, 2020

He’ll just create another 15 chances a game we won’t score — Joe (@_Joelufc) January 18, 2020

This isn’t just on Bamford. *None* of them can finish. Look at Bowen or Eze - both in double figures this season. Harrison has got *5* and is our second top scorer. Alioski 3rd with 4 and Eddie who never played is 4th. Mental. Not good enough. Monumental transfer window. #lufc — Lee (@leedeetee) January 18, 2020