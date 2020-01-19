‘'Get him out’: Some West Ham United fans not happy with one player

Manuel Lanzini was in action for West Ham United against Everton on Saturday.

West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Manuel Lanzini against Everton.

Lanzini was in action for West Ham in their Premier League match against Everton at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The attacking midfielder struggled to make an impact on the game, as he could not create much and his passing was erratic.

According to WhoScored, the 26-year-old did not take a single shot or play a key pass, had a pass accuracy of 87.2%, took 50 touches, and made one tackle and two interceptions.

So far this season, the Argentina international has made 10 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Hammers, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The draw with Everton at home means that the Hammers are 16th in the Premier League table at the moment with 23 points from 22 matches, just a point above the relegation zone.

West Ham fans were not impressed with the display produced by Lanzini against Everton and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Haller can not play up front on his own.



Lanzini gave him no help at all yesterday. Appalling performance from both of them. — Bubble Blower (@BubbleBlowerWHU) January 19, 2020

Lanzini was terrible again. Moyes subbing Fornals our in form player. Ajeti looked better, needs minutes, I won’t write him off. Desperately needed Antonio, hearing Ex say he might be back for Leicester. Got some service to Haller but team still too slow going forward. — HammerKev (@TiggerWHU) January 18, 2020

Lanzini has always been inconsistent tbh but only now its becoming more noticeable.



I think he is one of them players who does great things in training but it hardly ever comes off during games.



Ajeti will offer far more than him — Jonesy ☆ (@RockyWhu) January 19, 2020

Yes, get him out and bowen in. — strictly westham (@StrictlyWhu) January 18, 2020

He offers nothing , no size , no strength no real pace , no skill , no fighting spirit , doesn’t protect himself , not battle hardened for relegation dog fight ... needs to be sold — Don Raphael (@Reeko007) January 18, 2020

Just doesn’t look interested - needs a fresh start elsewhere — Dan (@danbeatles78) January 18, 2020

Absolutely. Waste of space. No where near premier League quality for about 2 years now. Massively overrated. Should start getting fornals in that CAM role and move this clown on — Algoithm (@Algoithm) January 18, 2020

Sorry to say but yes he needs to go. He runs past more balls than he touches — John Spencer (@Spencerjohn7) January 18, 2020

Yes he’s shut — Dan (@fabulousfornals) January 18, 2020