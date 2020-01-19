Quick links

‘'Get him out’: Some West Ham United fans not happy with one player

Manuel Lanzini of West Ham United is challenged by Djibril Sidibe of Everton during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Everton FC at London Stadium on January 18, 2020 in...
Manuel Lanzini was in action for West Ham United against Everton on Saturday.

West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Manuel Lanzini against Everton.

Lanzini was in action for West Ham in their Premier League match against Everton at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The attacking midfielder struggled to make an impact on the game, as he could not create much and his passing was erratic.

According to WhoScored, the 26-year-old did not take a single shot or play a key pass, had a pass accuracy of 87.2%, took 50 touches, and made one tackle and two interceptions.

 

So far this season, the Argentina international has made 10 starts and six substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Hammers, providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The draw with Everton at home means that the Hammers are 16th in the Premier League table at the moment with 23 points from 22 matches, just a point above the relegation zone.

West Ham fans were not impressed with the display produced by Lanzini against Everton and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

