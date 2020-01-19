'Ffs', 'Get him away': Some fans fume at decision involving Liverpool attacker

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson is facing the possibility of relegation with Bournemouth this season.

On paper, it may seem that things are going wrong for Liverpool's Harry Wilson at Bournemouth, but in truth, it's a season like this that are making him the player many are hoping he will become.

No player likes being substituted off, and they especially don't like to see their number pop up when the first-half hasn't even come to an end. Well, Liverpool's wing wizard from Wales endured just that on Saturday.

There is a lot behind why Eddie Howe decided to bring off the Liverpool man so early, but it is fair to say that it has angered and frustrated a number of fans.

Bournemouth are in a mess and they are in a hole they are struggling to get out of, at this moment in time, as they sit in the Premier League's relegation zone with 10 defeats from their previous 12 league matches.

On Saturday, they faced off against bottom-of-the-club Norwich, with Cherries boss, Howe, starting Liverpool's dead-ball specialist from the get-go.

But half an hour into the game, Bournemouth centre-back Steve Cook produced a moment of absolute madness.

It looked as though Ondrej Dunda's shot from outside the box was going to hit the empty net, but Cook whilst on the floor in the penalty area, he leapt up and tipped the ball over the bar from the Norwich player.

He was sent off for deliberate handball, which forced Howe to make a substitution minutes later, as Wilson was the victim of Cook's actions.

There were sections of Bournemouth and Liverpool supporters who weren't impressed with Wilson going off because they felt he could have made a contribution to the game, especially from dead-ball situations.

In the end, Bournemouth went on to suffer yet another defeat as Wilson, who was winning most games at Derby last term, is now finding life a lot tough down on the South Coast.

Nonetheless, here is a selection of supporters reacting to the Wilson substitution after that moment of madness by Cook:

What can go wrong now... — YouReeedz ?￢ﾚﾫ️?￢ﾚﾽ️? (@YReeedz) January 18, 2020

I can’t believe it — Jack (@jackwiles17) January 18, 2020

Great ? ... most likely reply is from a set-piece and Eddie takes off Harry Wilson??? Let’s give them the points now ? — Rob Wood (@Ellwood8014) January 18, 2020

Harry Wilson is better than Bournemouth. Feel sorry for him being sacrificed for the red card. I will not miss Bournemouth from the prem. — Gameweek 38 ? (@Gameweek38) January 18, 2020

Barely anyone capable in our side of scoring a goal bar Harry Wilson, why Eddie chose to take him off after the sending off I’ll never know. Just take off Gosling/Billing and play a 441? #afcb — Tom Jordan (@TomJordan21) January 18, 2020

Hopefully he says Harry Wilson I don’t get why he would take him off for Francis bit odd — jamie caines (@jamiecaines2) January 18, 2020

Certainly cant blame EH for a moment of madness from one of our most experienced players. A worrying lack of goals and chances created though and didn't understand taking off Harry Wilson for Francis. Eddie looked very down in his interview on sky :( — Bob Gallimore (@bobbyboyAFCB) January 18, 2020

Recall Harry Wilson and get him away from that Fraud Eddie Howe NOW @LFC — Oval - BlueVanMan Fan (@OvaldinhoLuis) January 18, 2020