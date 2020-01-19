Quick links

'Ffs', 'Get him away': Some fans fume at decision involving Liverpool attacker

Eddie Howe, Manager of AFC Bournemouth looks on as a VAR review confirms a red card for Steve Cook following a hand ball during the Premier League match between Norwich City and AFC...
Liverpool winger Harry Wilson is facing the possibility of relegation with Bournemouth this season.

Harry Wilson of Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Watford FC at Vitality Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

On paper, it may seem that things are going wrong for Liverpool's Harry Wilson at Bournemouth, but in truth, it's a season like this that are making him the player many are hoping he will become.

No player likes being substituted off, and they especially don't like to see their number pop up when the first-half hasn't even come to an end. Well, Liverpool's wing wizard from Wales endured just that on Saturday.

There is a lot behind why Eddie Howe decided to bring off the Liverpool man so early, but it is fair to say that it has angered and frustrated a number of fans.

 

Bournemouth are in a mess and they are in a hole they are struggling to get out of, at this moment in time, as they sit in the Premier League's relegation zone with 10 defeats from their previous 12 league matches. 

On Saturday, they faced off against bottom-of-the-club Norwich, with Cherries boss, Howe, starting Liverpool's dead-ball specialist from the get-go.

But half an hour into the game, Bournemouth centre-back Steve Cook produced a moment of absolute madness.

It looked as though Ondrej Dunda's shot from outside the box was going to hit the empty net, but Cook whilst on the floor in the penalty area, he leapt up and tipped the ball over the bar from the Norwich player. 

Todd Cantwell and Alexander Tettey of Norwich City hug after Steve Cook of Bournemouth is sent off and a penalty awarded against him during the Premier League match between Norwich City...

He was sent off for deliberate handball, which forced Howe to make a substitution minutes later, as Wilson was the victim of Cook's actions.

There were sections of Bournemouth and Liverpool supporters who weren't impressed with Wilson going off because they felt he could have made a contribution to the game, especially from dead-ball situations.

In the end, Bournemouth went on to suffer yet another defeat as Wilson, who was winning most games at Derby last term, is now finding life a lot tough down on the South Coast.

Nonetheless, here is a selection of supporters reacting to the Wilson substitution after that moment of madness by Cook:

