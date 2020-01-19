Everton star hails new team-mate who looks 'excellent' in training

Anthony Gordon had 45 minutes for Everton's senior side yesterday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been singing the praises of Everton's Anthony Gordon.

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti gave the 18-year-old striker his Premier League debut in Saturday's 1-1 draw with West Ham United.

Gordon has been training with Everton's senior side in recent weeks after impressing at Under-23 level this season.

The teenage marksman had the entire second half in which to make an impact after coming on for Bernard at half-time.

And Calvert-Lewin - who scored Everton's goal in East London - is excited by Gordon's potential after revealing that he's been 'excellent' since training with the big boys.

He told the club's official website: "Anthony’s been excellent in training this week. He’s been on the opposite side to me most of the week so I’ve been watching him.

"He’s been getting on the ball, starting to settle and he’s really enjoying his football and playing to his strengths which is getting at people and exciting."

This is where the hard work starts for Gordon.

Earning a Premier League debut is difficult for any Everton prospect, but staying in the senior squad from there on in is far tougher.

Scoring goals in this division is far and away a more difficult task than doing it in the Under-23s, obviously, and the 45-minute spell yesterday will undeniably open his eyes as to what's needed in England's top flight.