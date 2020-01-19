Quick links

Eddie Nketiah sends message on Twitter, Leeds fans respond

Eddie Nketiah of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on January 1, 2020 in West Bromwich, England.
The former Leeds United striker is back at parent club Arsenal.

Some Leeds United fans on Twitter are missing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

The 20-year-old joined the Championship club on a season-long loan last summer but the Gunners recalled him from Elland Road earlier this month.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa was barely playing Nketiah and often preferred to use Patrick Bamford as the spearhead of his attack.

Bielsa's side have slumped to back-to-back Championship defeats since losing Nketiah and it's clear that the Argentine coach needs another number nine to compete with Bamford.

 

Nketiah made a cameo appearance in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sheffield United at the Emirates Stadium.

And here's how fans of the West Yorkshire club reacted to his post-match message on Twitter.

The good news for Leeds is that they're still second in the Championship despite their mid-season dip in form, but the bad news is that their cushion is now only four points.

With United's capitulation toward the end of last season, there's now a real risk of the same thing happening this time around unless Bielsa can steady the ship - and one way of doing that might be to sign a replacement for the Gunners marksman.

