David Provan thinks Celtic have made a January transfer mistake with 22-year-old

Former Celtic loanee Patrick Roberts has joined Middlesbrough on loan from Manchester City.

David Provan has suggested in The Scottish Sun that Celtic should have made a move for Patrick Roberts before he joined Middlesbrough on loan from Manchester City in the January transfer window.

Roberts was on loan at Premier League club Norwich City for the first half of the season, but the former England Under-20 international failed to make an impact at the Canaries.

According to WhoScored, the former Fulham winger played just 24 minutes in the Premier League for the Canaries.

The 22-year-old joined Championship club Middlesbrough on loan from City earlier this month, and the winger has already played 170 minutes in the league.

Celtic legend Provan has suggested that the Hoops should have moved for Roberts before he joined Boro.

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: “While we’re at it, why didn’t Celts take another loan punt on Patrick Roberts?

“The Manchester City winger has now been leased to Middlesbrough after flopping at Girona and Norwich.

“But with James Forrest struggling, Hoops fans would take Roberts back in a minute.”

Back to Celtic?

Roberts was brilliant during his loan spells at Celtic, and the Celtic Park faithful still adore him and rate him highly.

With the Hoops aiming to win the domestic treble yet again this season as well as in the knockout rounds of the Europa League, the 22-year-old would have made the squad of the Scottish Premiership giants better and stronger.