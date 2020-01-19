Quick links

David Provan thinks Celtic have made a January transfer mistake with 22-year-old

Patrick Roberts of Middlesbrough
Former Celtic loanee Patrick Roberts has joined Middlesbrough on loan from Manchester City.

David Provan has suggested in The Scottish Sun that Celtic should have made a move for Patrick Roberts before he joined Middlesbrough on loan from Manchester City in the January transfer window.

Roberts was on loan at Premier League club Norwich City for the first half of the season, but the former England Under-20 international failed to make an impact at the Canaries.

According to WhoScored, the former Fulham winger played just 24 minutes in the Premier League for the Canaries.

 

The 22-year-old joined Championship club Middlesbrough on loan from City earlier this month, and the winger has already played 170 minutes in the league.

Celtic legend Provan has suggested that the Hoops should have moved for Roberts before he joined Boro.

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: “While we’re at it, why didn’t Celts take another loan punt on Patrick Roberts?

“The Manchester City winger has now been leased to Middlesbrough after flopping at Girona and Norwich.

“But with James Forrest struggling, Hoops fans would take Roberts back in a minute.”

Back to Celtic?

Roberts was brilliant during his loan spells at Celtic, and the Celtic Park faithful still adore him and rate him highly.

With the Hoops aiming to win the domestic treble yet again this season as well as in the knockout rounds of the Europa League, the 22-year-old would have made the squad of the Scottish Premiership giants better and stronger.

Patrick Roberts of Middlesbrough runs with the ball during the FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at Riverside Stadium on January 05, 2020 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

