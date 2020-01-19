Darren Bent wants Jose Mourinho to use one Tottenham player

Troy Parrott seemingly isn't Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho's solution to his Harry Kane problem.

Darren Bent has admitted on talkSPORT that he'd love to see Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho start using Troy Parrott.

Spurs have a striker crisis at the moment after being rocked by the news that Harry Kane is out for the foreseeable future.

Mourinho played Lucas Moura up front in Tottenham's 0-0 draw at Watford on Saturday, having previously used him and Son Heung-min in a two-pronged attack the week before.

Kane's absence is causing big problems for a Lilywhites side that are struggling for goals, having failed to score in the Premier League in 2020 as of yet.

Parrott made his Premier League debut in the 5-0 win over Burnley last month, earning a five-minute cameo, but the 17-year-old Irish marksman hasn't been seen since.

And former Tottenham striker Bent revealed that he wants to see the teenage sensation get more opportunities under Mourinho.

He told talkSPORT on January 18: "I do think they need a striker. I'd love to see Troy Parrott step up because I'm a big fan.

"I'd love to see him get the opportunity but for whatever reason he's not getting the opportunities."

A lot of Tottenham fans are in the same boat in wanting Parrott to play more, but Mourinho has been a football manager for quite a long time.

The veteran Portuguese coach, a two-time Champions League winner, knows what he is doing and if he feels that Parrott is still too young then he has to be trusted.