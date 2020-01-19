Quick links

Confirmed Liverpool v Manchester United lineups: Shaw starts, Fabinho on the bench

Olly Dawes
Liverpool take on Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon...

Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Liverpool substitutes: Adrian, Fabinho, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip, Jones.

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Wan Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Williams, Fred, Matic, Pereira, James; Martial.

Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Dalot, Jones, Mata, Lingard, Greenwood.

Liverpool go with Alisson between the sticks, with a familiar back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson ahead of him.

Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain start in midfield, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the attack.

Fabinho and Joel Matip are back on the bench, alongside Adrian, Takumi Minamino, Adam Lallana, Divock Origi and Curtis Jones.

Meanwhile, United start David De Gea in goal, behind a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw.

Brandon Williams appears to be playing out wide left today in a defensively-minded role, with Fred, Nemanja Matic and Andreas Pereira playing centrally and Daniel James on the right.

Anthony Martial leads the line with Marcus Rashford missing, whilst Sergio Romero, Eric Bailly, Diego Dalot, Phil Jones, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood.

