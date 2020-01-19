Club reportedly take steps amid alleged imminent Leeds and Newcastle bids for their player

Quick links

Leeds United and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Jarrod Bowen of Hull City.

According to Sky Sports, Hull City have offered Jarrod Bowen a new contract, amid reported interest from Leeds United and Newcastle United.

It has been reported that Hull have offered the forward a new and improved contract to ascertain his stay at the Championship club beyond the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that the Tigers’ new offer means that the 23-year-old would double his current salary in the Championship, and if the club get promoted to the Premier League, then it would be would be quadrupled.

 

The Sun has claimed that Hull’s Championship rivals Leeds are set to make a bid for the forward, while The Telegraph has reported that Premier League outfit Newcastle will make the Tigers an offer.

Leaving Hull City in January

With Hull unlikely to finish in the top six of the Championship table this season, Leeds and Newcastle do appear very attractive prospects for the 23-year-old.

After all, Newcastle are an established club in the Premier League, while Leeds are aiming to clinch automatic promotion from the Championship.

