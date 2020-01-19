Celtic star really doesn't like what everyone is saying about him

Leigh Griffiths is back among the goals for Celtic.

Celtic's Leigh Griffiths has sent two very strong messages to his critics.

The Hoops hitman was handed a rare start in Saturday's Scottish Cup clash at Partick Thistle, but he made it count by scoring the opening goal in a 2-1 win.

As a celebration, Griffiths ran off and stuck an index finger in both ears to block out what he has been hearing about his Celtic future.

A number of pundits have questioned whether he has a role to play under Neil Lennon any longer following the arrival of striker Patryk Klimala in a £3.5 million deal this week.

Former Celtic man Davie Hay said via The Glasgow Evening Times on Saturday that he could see the 29-year-old leaving Parkhead as a result of Klimala's arrival.

But Griffiths's goal celebration was a clear message to those that doubt him - and he's just sent another one, this time in words.

He told Premier Sports after the win at Firhill: "There are a lot of pundits and ex-pros who think my time at Celtic is finished. But that’s a message to them. The only way I can shut them up is by scoring goals and playing well. I’ve had to bite my tongue, I’m not going to lie. I keep seeing and reading the same stuff on social media, or I get sent the same things."

This is a player who scored 40 goals for Celtic during the 2015-16 campaign and if Lennon can get him scoring then it's ominous for Klimala.

The 21-year-old might have a bright future, but Griffiths is another animal compared to virtually every other striker in Scotland on his day - even including Odsonne Edouard, the Bhoys' first-choice hitman.

He is spoken like a man determined to make up for lost time, and few would back against him doing just that.