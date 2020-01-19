Quick links

Everton

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants yet another former Liverpool player at Everton

Juventus player Emre Can during a training session at JTC on January 16, 2020 in Turin, Italy.
Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is reportedly wanted by Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Everton are interested in signing former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can from Juventus in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that negotiations between Everton and Juventus are taking shape, with Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti keen on bring the Germany international to Goodison Park this month.

However, according to the report in the Italian publication, Can has always promised Liverpool fans that he would not join the Toffees, and this could be a problem in terms of playing for the Blues after turning out for the Reds.

 

Yet another former Liverpool player

Can is not the first former Liverpool player Ancelotti reportedly wants to sign for Everton in the January transfer window.

Earlier this month, Blogcagliaricalcio1920.net reported that the Toffees are interested in signing former Liverpool defender Klavan from Cagliari.

Good signing for Everton?

Can has not been a huge success at Juventus, but the 26-year-old - who can also operate as a defender - would be a good signing for Everton and would make their midfield better, especially as he has played in the Premier League before.

