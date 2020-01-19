'It's easier': Hoddle claims Liverpool young gun has qualities of Old Trafford legend & Gerrard

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be looking to impress once again for Liverpool today.

Glenn Hoddle has claimed that Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has some of the same qualities as David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Kevin de Bruyne.

The BT Sport pundit suggested that it is perhaps 'easier' for the Liverpool young gun to play at right-back because it has different requirements to playing in midfield - this is a position Hoddle would like to see Alexander-Arnold in to see what he is made of.

Liverpool, who have only dropped points in one Premier League game this season, face off against that very team in rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

As posted by EFL Analysis YouTube account, Hoddle raved about Alexander-Arnold but claims he has reservations about whether he can change position.

"Alexander-Arnold, he's got a little bit of Beckham in him, he's got a little bit of Gerrard in his passing and Kevin De Bruyne," said Hoddle.

"And he does it from a wide position, which in some ways is difficult because he hasn't got other options. But in some ways, it's easier because he's got nothing [in regards to pressure] behind him.

"People say to me, 'could he play in midfield?' Well, I haven't seen him play with 360 degrees around him. It's alright for him [on the flanks] because he has everything inside. So, in a way, if he could adapt, and it's going to take a bit of time to get into the midfield."

Alexander-Arnold has been a top performer for Liverpool this season and it could be argued that he has been one of Jurgen Klopp's best players.

He will face a tough test on Sunday when he comes up against Manchester United, who will be eager to end Liverpool's unbeaten record.

Whilst Liverpool are edging closer to winning the Premier League title, their fans simply wouldn't want to lose their record to their bitter rivals.