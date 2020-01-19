Bielsa names two Leeds players who impressed him v QPR, makes striker promise

Leeds United suffered yet another defeat in the Championship on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa has named Gini Alioski and Jordan Stevens as the two Leeds players who impressed him during their 1-0 defeat to QPR on Saturday.

It is surprising that Bielsa picked out Stevens because he was on the pitch for a few minutes, but the Whites boss made it clear that he and Alisoki made 'good contributions' to Leeds, who suffered yet another defeat in the capital.

It has been a testing few weeks for Leeds in the promotion race and in the transfer market following the recall of Eddie Nketiah.

Speaking to Sky Sports Football (18/01/20 at 2:45 pm), after Leeds' defeat to QPR, Bielsa seemingly promised that if the club isn't able to get in a striker to 'improve' the team from the transfer market then they will still find a solution to their striker problems.

“Today Alisoki made a good contribution,” Bielsa told Sky Sports. “Stevens, in the few minutes that he played, also gave a good contribution.

“Of course we lost two strikers. If we can bring players that can provide some contribution to the team then that will be better. Players who improve the team will be welcome.

“But if we don't find players who are going to improve the team [in the transfer market] then we will find solutions. This is a bad moment in the Championship for us. Everyone sees that, at this moment, in a negative way. But we know we will give responses to get out of this.”

Patrick Bamford, who has always been like a marmite figure during his time at Leeds, missed a crucial penalty in the second half to level the scores.

His spot-kick was saved and then later on in the game to make matters worse, Kalvin Phillips was shown a straight red card for a horror challenge on Geoff Cameron.

In the end, it just added to the misery Leeds are suffering as they will now be feeling the pressure in their race to earn promotion to the Premier League.