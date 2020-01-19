'Awful', 'Tremendous': Some Celtic fans react to summer signing's latest performance

Celtic defender Greg Taylor started against Partick Thistle.

Celtic are through to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup after beating Partick Thistle 2-1 away from home on Saturday evening.

The Bhoys made the short trip across Glasgow to take on Partick, with the struggling Championship side hoping to cause an upset.

Subscribe

However, Neil Lennon's side dulled those hopes early on, as striker Leigh Griffiths opened the scoring on 12 minutes, firing home from inside the area after Tom Rogic had been tackled.

Kenny Miller hit the post from close range before half time, and Partick were made to pay as Callum McGregor's deflected strike put Celtic 2-0 up.

Stuart Bannigan's late penalty gave Partick a consolation, but Celtic eased through to the fifth round of the competition, as they look to win it yet again.

Lennon made a number of changes as he rotated his side, and one of his changed was to bring in summer signing Greg Taylor for a rare appearance at left back.

Snapped up from Kilmarnock, Taylor had only made five appearances before Saturday's game, and he really divided opinion among Celtic fans.

Some feel that Taylor was 'tremendous', believing that he is far better than fellow summer addition Boli Bolingoli, and should be Celtic's first-choice left back moving forward.

However, others felt that Taylor was awful and nowhere near good enough for Celtic, criticising his lack of attacking play whilst claiming neither he nor Bolingoli are the answer.

Greg Taylor tremendous young man — Dec Bryan (@BryanDeclan) January 18, 2020

Greg Taylor is a much better left back than Bolingoli. Change my mind. — Anthony Mowatt (@AnthonyMowatt01) January 18, 2020

Greg Taylor looks a far more stable option at left back than boli so far. Thistle broke & he showed great pace in getting back — Judging EBTs:guilty (@AitkensDrum) January 18, 2020

Regardless the quality of opposition tonight, Greg Taylor should be first choice going forward — Lewis Cassidy (@LewisCassidy16) January 18, 2020

Wee Greg Taylor looking a right player, stays in the team for the next game for me super celts back at it oh how I’ve missed it — Jai Campbell (@JaaiCampbell) January 18, 2020

Greg Taylor is clearly a better player than Boli — (@showard67) January 18, 2020

Impressed with Greg Taylor today though. Tidy player, good on the ball, great balance and engine, gives a shit and looks like he has been our LB for years. #CELTIC #PARCEL — Dominik Diamond (@DominikDiamond) January 18, 2020

Yet to see what Greg Taylor offers if I'm honest. — Bryan McGinley (@McGinleyBhoy180) January 18, 2020

Greg Taylor offers zero attacking threat. — MOID (@SgtMajorZer0) January 18, 2020

I hope this performance from Greg Taylor has shut everyone up. No where near Celtic level yet. — TonyCFC1888 (@TCfc1888) January 18, 2020

Greg Taylor was awful tonight but it doesn’t change the fact we now have two awful leftbacks — Matthew (@20Matthew_) January 18, 2020

Greg Taylor is the worst left back we've had since boli bolingoli-mbombo — Kevin (@kevindempsey81) January 18, 2020