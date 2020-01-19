Quick links

'Awful', 'Tremendous': Some Celtic fans react to summer signing's latest performance

Olly Dawes
Celtic fans show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic defender Greg Taylor started against Partick Thistle.

Celtic's Scottish defender Greg Taylor crosses the ball during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Celtic and Rennes at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on...

Celtic are through to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup after beating Partick Thistle 2-1 away from home on Saturday evening.

The Bhoys made the short trip across Glasgow to take on Partick, with the struggling Championship side hoping to cause an upset.

However, Neil Lennon's side dulled those hopes early on, as striker Leigh Griffiths opened the scoring on 12 minutes, firing home from inside the area after Tom Rogic had been tackled.

 

Kenny Miller hit the post from close range before half time, and Partick were made to pay as Callum McGregor's deflected strike put Celtic 2-0 up.

Stuart Bannigan's late penalty gave Partick a consolation, but Celtic eased through to the fifth round of the competition, as they look to win it yet again.

Lennon made a number of changes as he rotated his side, and one of his changed was to bring in summer signing Greg Taylor for a rare appearance at left back.

Celtic's Scottish midfielder Michael Johnston (L) celebrates with Celtic's Scottish defender Greg Taylor (C) and Celtic's French defender Christopher Jullien (R) after scoring their third...

Snapped up from Kilmarnock, Taylor had only made five appearances before Saturday's game, and he really divided opinion among Celtic fans.

Some feel that Taylor was 'tremendous', believing that he is far better than fellow summer addition Boli Bolingoli, and should be Celtic's first-choice left back moving forward.

However, others felt that Taylor was awful and nowhere near good enough for Celtic, criticising his lack of attacking play whilst claiming neither he nor Bolingoli are the answer.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

