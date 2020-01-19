Quick links

'Absolutely brilliant', 'Excellent': Some fans are raving about Everton loanee after first start

Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crystal Palace drew 2-2 at Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

Cenk Tosun of Crystal Palace in action during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium on January 18, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Crystal Palace handed Liverpool another boost in the title race on Saturday afternoon by picking up a 2-2 draw at Manchester City.

The Eagles have caused problems for City in the past, even beating them at the Etihad Stadium last season, with Andros Townsend notably scoring an incredible goal.

They were on their way to repeating the trick on Saturday, as Cenk Tosun headed home from Gary Cahill's knock back across goal – and they frustrated City for large spells.

 

Sergio Aguero turned the game on its head though, scoring twice late on to seemingly set City up for a 2-1 win, only for Fernandinho's own goal to give Palace a 2-2 draw.

Roy Hodgson's side were good value for their point, and he'll certainly be delighted with the impact of new signing Tosun in his first start.

The Turkish hitman joined Palace on loan from Everton last week, and after a cameo against Arsenal, he was given a start against City.

Cenk Tosun of Crystal Palace celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium on January 18, 2020...

Tosun not only opened the scoring, but had a second goal ruled out for a foul, and was a constant threat throughout, whilst impressing with his link-up play.

Everton fans may not have rated Tosun, but Palace fans have been raving about his impact against City, billing him as 'absolutely brilliant' and 'excellent', urging the club to get hm signed up permanently having led the line perfectly on his first start.

