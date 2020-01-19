'Absolutely brilliant', 'Excellent': Some fans are raving about Everton loanee after first start

Crystal Palace drew 2-2 at Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

Crystal Palace handed Liverpool another boost in the title race on Saturday afternoon by picking up a 2-2 draw at Manchester City.

The Eagles have caused problems for City in the past, even beating them at the Etihad Stadium last season, with Andros Townsend notably scoring an incredible goal.

They were on their way to repeating the trick on Saturday, as Cenk Tosun headed home from Gary Cahill's knock back across goal – and they frustrated City for large spells.

Sergio Aguero turned the game on its head though, scoring twice late on to seemingly set City up for a 2-1 win, only for Fernandinho's own goal to give Palace a 2-2 draw.

Roy Hodgson's side were good value for their point, and he'll certainly be delighted with the impact of new signing Tosun in his first start.

The Turkish hitman joined Palace on loan from Everton last week, and after a cameo against Arsenal, he was given a start against City.

Tosun not only opened the scoring, but had a second goal ruled out for a foul, and was a constant threat throughout, whilst impressing with his link-up play.

Everton fans may not have rated Tosun, but Palace fans have been raving about his impact against City, billing him as 'absolutely brilliant' and 'excellent', urging the club to get hm signed up permanently having led the line perfectly on his first start.

Tosun been absolutely brilliant. Great little touches, passes, hold up play and in right place at right time. Proper clever striker that we been gagging for.class apart — Joe_CPFC (@Joe_Teddy) January 18, 2020

#CPFC to be fair Tosun looks mustard, don't think he's had much chance to prove anything since arriving at EFC — Chad (@inkyfagin) January 18, 2020

Tosun has been absolutely fantastic today. #cpfc — Sean CPFC (@SH20CPFC) January 18, 2020

Regardless of the goal Tosun looked very good! #cpfc — Martin Spencer (@martianspencer) January 18, 2020

Cenk Tosun was excellent today great first touch #CPFC — Tony H (@hudders1971) January 18, 2020

Tosun is the Glenn Murray replacement we've been crying out for for years #cpfc #MNCCRY — George Pavlou (@The_ArmaniCode) January 18, 2020

Tosun was really good today tbf. Header was excellent and worked hard too. Starting to grow on me. — Cal (@CPFC_Cal) January 18, 2020

Can’t let Tosun and up like Batshuayi. Pay the £20million as soon as possible @CEO4TAG — General Tomkins (@cpfc_sean) January 18, 2020

Must say Tosun was absolutely brilliant today. Didn’t stop running all game and took his goal so well. Holds the ball up much better than Batshuayi did, and looks just as much of a goalscorer. Excited to see how many goals he can get between now and the end of the season. #cpfc — Ollie Blake (@ollieblake43) January 18, 2020