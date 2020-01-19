Quick links

25-year-old rejected Rangers, Steven Gerrard needs him again

Shane Callaghan
17th February 2019, Rugby Park, Kilmarnock, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Kilmarnock versus Celtic; Daniel Bachmann of Kilmarnock gives instructions to his defense for a free...
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers should renew an interest in Daniel Bachmann.

It looks like Rangers might need to sign a goalkeeper this month.

Wes Foderingham is out of contract at Ibrox this summer and the English stopper hinted on Saturday that he is tired of playing second fiddle to Allan McGregor [The Scottish Sun].

Thing is, Foderingham has been linked with a move away from Rangers this month and it wouldn't be a surprise if somebody came in for before we reached February, on the back of these comments.

With Jak Alnwick out for 12 weeks, the Gers are one injury to McGregor away from a full-scale disaster if Foderingham leaves Glasgow over the next fortnight and it makes you wonder whether another move for Daniel Bachmann makes sense.

 

The Austrian keeper revealed in April of last year [Scottish Sun] that he turned down a move to Rangers in favour of returning to parent club Watford, having impressed at Kilmarnock on loan.

But Bachmann hasn't made a squad for a Premier League game yet this season and if Steven Gerrard were to ring him again, would the 25-year-old be so quick to say no a second time?

The bottom line is that he really needs to play football and it's very possible that he may not even make the bench for a top-flight game between now and May.

Plus, McGregor turns 38 at the end of this month and Gerrard really has to start thinking about the future, one that could involve Bachmann if Gerrard makes the call.

Daniel Bachmann and Tom Soares of Bury celebrate The Emirates FA Cup Second Round match between Rochdale and Bury at Spotland on December 6, 2015 in Rochdale, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

