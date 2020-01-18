Quick links

'Such a liability': Some Wolves fans slaughter player's 'awful' display despite win

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers were able to take three points back to Molineux but Matt Doherty's display angered some Wolves fans.

Ryan Bertrand(L) of Southampton and Matt Doherty of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Mary's Stadium on...

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been commenting on their side's dramatic Premier League win this weekend and, despite eventually battling to victory, Molineux defender Matt Doherty copped a lot of flak for his display.

Away at Southampton, Wolves conceded twice before half time and were left with a mountain to climb, with Doherty caught out for the hosts' first goal as the ball broke to Jan Bednarek following a free kick which he steered first-time past Rui Patricio.

 

Doherty also offered little going forward too, but despite his poor showing - by no means the only one though - Nuno Espirito Santo's charges stormed back in the second half as Pedro Neto halved the deficit and Raul Jimenez smashed a brace for a 3-2 win.

As good as the three-point haul on the south coast was, it's evident that the current Wolves side is far from the finished product, and as such, the old gold faithful had their say on social media mid- and post-match.

Here is some of the reaction to Doherty's display:

Doherty, on the Molineux side's books since joining from Irish club Bohemians in 2010, has made 30 appearancs for Nuno Espirito Santo's side this season, scoring five goals (Transfermarkt).

Matt Doherty of Wolverhampton Wanders is congratulated by Ivan Cavaleiro after scoring the third goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Reading at...

