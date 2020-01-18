'Such a liability': Some Wolves fans slaughter player's 'awful' display despite win

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers were able to take three points back to Molineux but Matt Doherty's display angered some Wolves fans.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have been commenting on their side's dramatic Premier League win this weekend and, despite eventually battling to victory, Molineux defender Matt Doherty copped a lot of flak for his display.

Away at Southampton, Wolves conceded twice before half time and were left with a mountain to climb, with Doherty caught out for the hosts' first goal as the ball broke to Jan Bednarek following a free kick which he steered first-time past Rui Patricio.

Doherty also offered little going forward too, but despite his poor showing - by no means the only one though - Nuno Espirito Santo's charges stormed back in the second half as Pedro Neto halved the deficit and Raul Jimenez smashed a brace for a 3-2 win.

As good as the three-point haul on the south coast was, it's evident that the current Wolves side is far from the finished product, and as such, the old gold faithful had their say on social media mid- and post-match.

Here is some of the reaction to Doherty's display:

Doherty not picking his man up? Shock — Rob (@Robbo_WWFC) 18 January 2020

Doherty absolutely nowhere near. Awful — Pete Jackson (@pete_wwfc) 18 January 2020

Oh no Doherty again — yas (@YasWWFC) 18 January 2020

What is Doherty playing at there? #wwfc — jon dent (@jon306) 18 January 2020

Doherty again ‍♂️ come on now lad, don’t let last season be your one hit wonder! #wwfc — Callum Oneill (@CallumONeill93) 18 January 2020

Has to be they look off their feet Doherty has to come off such a liability and I'd haul neves off — james (@jrs89wwfc) 18 January 2020

Standard Doherty marking for that first goal too, been absolutely awful lately, the fact his place in the team isn't even under threat speaks volumes about our squad depth #wwfc — Sam (@SamW160) 18 January 2020

Dendoncker Neto Doherty and possibly Saiss (although he's been close to Player of the Season for me) as squad players. That's when we know we have moved on to the next level. And that is not a dig at those players. But an example of the quality we need in depth. #wwfc — Cruyff Wulf QC GCMG (@cruyffwulf) 18 January 2020

If Boufal scored at the end it would have been Doherty’s man again — yas (@YasWWFC) 18 January 2020

We do, he’ll be alright as cover but we need to improve Defo! So many goals come from his mistakes it’s a shame but it’s true — Whitty (@Lee_whit95) 18 January 2020

today has also illustrated that we need to sort defence out starting with Doc — Bibb (@bibb_wwfc) 18 January 2020

Doherty, on the Molineux side's books since joining from Irish club Bohemians in 2010, has made 30 appearancs for Nuno Espirito Santo's side this season, scoring five goals (Transfermarkt).