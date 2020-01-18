Quick links

Sunderland

Bristol City

Championship

League One

'Will be missed': Some fans react to reports their player is close to joining Sunderland

Aiden Cusick
A general view of Stadium of Light, home of Sunderland FC during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Fleetwood Town at Stadium of Light on September 8, 2018 in Sunderland,...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It is claimed that the Bristol City captain Bailey Wright is expected at Sunderland on Monday.

A Bristol City fan celebrates his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Bristol City at Craven Cottage on December 07, 2019 in London, England.

Bristol City fans are reacting to reports that Bailey Wright is close to joining Sunderland.

Bristol Live claims that Wright, who is the Robins' club captain, is expected at Sunderland on Monday.

The centre-back is said to have had his move delayed by injuries to Nathan Baker and Tomas Kalas, and will remain at Ashton Gate as cover in the meantime.

 

The Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson had already alluded to a new recruit being due at the start of next week.

And if it is to be Wright, it appears that he will leave with the Bristol City fans' blessing

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wright has only appeared in three of Bristol City's Championship matches this season, and is due to become a free agent at the end of it.

The 27-year-old Australia international began his career at Preston North End and moved to Ashton Gate in January 2017.

Bailey Wright, Captain of Bristol City celebrates his sides victory during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Nottingham Forest at Ashton Gate on December 16, 2017 in...

While at Deepdale, Wright helped Preston to promotion from Sunderland's current division - League One - via the play-offs.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch