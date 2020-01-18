'Will be missed': Some fans react to reports their player is close to joining Sunderland

It is claimed that the Bristol City captain Bailey Wright is expected at Sunderland on Monday.

Bristol City fans are reacting to reports that Bailey Wright is close to joining Sunderland.

Bristol Live claims that Wright, who is the Robins' club captain, is expected at Sunderland on Monday.

The centre-back is said to have had his move delayed by injuries to Nathan Baker and Tomas Kalas, and will remain at Ashton Gate as cover in the meantime.

The Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson had already alluded to a new recruit being due at the start of next week.

And if it is to be Wright, it appears that he will leave with the Bristol City fans' blessing

Happily played out of position for the team when needed. A great player, and a great bloke. Best of luck to him. — Ryan Cleverly (@cleverly_ryan) January 17, 2020

Top bloke, class on and off the pitch. Will be missed ❤️ — BCFC⚪️ (@BallerBenik) January 17, 2020

Great guy great player, fantastic servant and a proper professional — RedCity (@RedCity91982991) January 17, 2020

Up bright and early mate. I think he was made a scapegoat a few times by fans but good move for him will do very well there. — Stephen (@Pomredoz) January 17, 2020

Not helped by tinkering and injuries with the squad. I think he’s a level below what we require especially on the ball, but a decent player and bloke - wish him well — Rossi Strikes Back (@rossi_rossi) January 17, 2020

Decent, tough defender WHEN fit but couldn't get his body right the last couple of seasons.

MUST be replaced with, preferably, a left sided CB BEFORE he leaves — Ian Gay (@RealBristolBoy) January 17, 2020

Good pro steady defender will be a great asset — teeth (@ashtonciders) January 17, 2020

Wright has only appeared in three of Bristol City's Championship matches this season, and is due to become a free agent at the end of it.

The 27-year-old Australia international began his career at Preston North End and moved to Ashton Gate in January 2017.

While at Deepdale, Wright helped Preston to promotion from Sunderland's current division - League One - via the play-offs.