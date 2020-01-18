Quick links

'Thank Christ', 'does he need a lift?': Some West Ham fans react as 'League 2' player linked with exit

West Ham United brought Roberto Jimenez to the London Stadium but his time with the Hammers has been fruitless to say the least.

A number of West Ham United fans have been having their say on the transfer report linking goalkeeper Roberto with a loan switch away from the London Stadium.

According to AS, the 33-year-old has a deal in place to join Spanish side Deportivo Alaves on loan for the remainder of the season.

Roberto joined West Ham last summer on a free transfer, after his contract with La Liga club Espanyol expired, on a two-year deal with a club option for a further 12 months.

 

 

However, to say the Manuel Pellegrini signing's time with the Hammers has been difficult would be a huge understatement.

In 10 appearances in all competitions, Roberto has conceded on average more than one goal a game - 17 in eight Premier League games, and four in two League Cup games (Transfermarkt).

Indeed, West Ham haven't won in the league whenever he's been in goal, and now Darren Randolph has rejoined the Hammers, it doesn't particularly bode well for the Spaniard's future at the London Stadium.

Here is what some West Ham fans made of the speculation:

Roberto, a former Spain Under-21 international, joined West Ham as a replacement for compatriot Adrian, who left on a free transfer and joined Liverpool, where he has been doing well for Jurgen Klopp's high-flying side.

