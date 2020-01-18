'Thank Christ', 'does he need a lift?': Some West Ham fans react as 'League 2' player linked with exit

West Ham United brought Roberto Jimenez to the London Stadium but his time with the Hammers has been fruitless to say the least.

A number of West Ham United fans have been having their say on the transfer report linking goalkeeper Roberto with a loan switch away from the London Stadium.

According to AS, the 33-year-old has a deal in place to join Spanish side Deportivo Alaves on loan for the remainder of the season.

Roberto joined West Ham last summer on a free transfer, after his contract with La Liga club Espanyol expired, on a two-year deal with a club option for a further 12 months.

However, to say the Manuel Pellegrini signing's time with the Hammers has been difficult would be a huge understatement.

In 10 appearances in all competitions, Roberto has conceded on average more than one goal a game - 17 in eight Premier League games, and four in two League Cup games (Transfermarkt).

Indeed, West Ham haven't won in the league whenever he's been in goal, and now Darren Randolph has rejoined the Hammers, it doesn't particularly bode well for the Spaniard's future at the London Stadium.

Here is what some West Ham fans made of the speculation:

His agent must be great . Roberto is the worst keeper I have seen in football . — HammerTone⚒️ (@tone_hammer) 17 January 2020

And the award for salesman of the year goes to... — Glen Robertson (@Glenrobertson03) 17 January 2020

how much did we pay them ?? — Cliff 父 Webb 父 (@BowLondonE3) 17 January 2020

Does he need a lift ? I can drive ! — John Smith (@Jollyjohnny123) 17 January 2020

Thank you Alaves — Jace De Souza (@desouza1994) 17 January 2020

Worst keeper I’ve ever seen. His performance at Burnley has to be the single worst goalkeeping performance in Premiership history. — Mark Hexton ⚒⚒ (@Hammerhexy) 17 January 2020

Best news ever! — Billy Hales (@MoHales8) 18 January 2020

thank Christ — ⚒ Mark Davis ⚒ (@rieco1234) 17 January 2020

Quickly get it done before they watch tapes of him & pull the plug! Lucas Perez is scoring for them so Roberto might turn in a Casillas Performance for a week! — Richie (@richiewhite25) 17 January 2020

What team on this earth would want him !! — ⚒Don Raphael⚒ (@Reeko007) 17 January 2020

Made my weekend — Ian Bennett (@ianbenjy7) 17 January 2020

They must have a worse scouting system than ours — Daniel Bartlett (@DanBartlett83) 17 January 2020

He’s honesty really good Alaves!! — Darren198732 (@darrenbough1987) 17 January 2020

Alaves get themselves a League 2 goalkeeper on League 2 wages — West Ham Place (@WestHamPlace) 17 January 2020

Roberto, a former Spain Under-21 international, joined West Ham as a replacement for compatriot Adrian, who left on a free transfer and joined Liverpool, where he has been doing well for Jurgen Klopp's high-flying side.