Tottenham Hotspur reportedly keeping tabs on player who described Mourinho as ‘best manager’

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Chelsea star Willian.

According to The London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Willian from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the January transfer window.

Willian is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season, and no new deal is in place.

Tottenham Hotspur interest

The report has claimed that Tottenham are keeping tabs on the 31-year-old attacking midfielder, having wanted to sign him back in 2013 before he moved to Chelsea from Anzhi Makhachkala for £30 million.

The Brazil international, who can also operate as a winger, is one of the best attack-minded players in the Premier League, and he would be a very good signing for Spurs.

While it is hard to see Chelsea sell Willian in the middle of the season, especially to London rivals Tottenham, the Brazilian’s previous comments on his desire to work with Mourinho again must be very encouraging for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium faithful.

Respect for Jose Mourinho

Willian played under Mourinho at Chelsea, and the former Shakhtar Donetsk star told ESPN back in August 2018 that he wanted to work again with the Portuguese boss, who was then in charge of Manchester United.

Willian told ESPN: “Mourinho is the best manager I've ever worked with. We have a good relationship, we are friends.

“Sometimes we talk, we text, we send messages to each other via WhatsApp. He is a great manager, I really enjoyed working with him. I hope I can work with him again someday.”