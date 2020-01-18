Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham fans praise £2m star they've been slamming recently

Shane Callaghan
Paulo Gazzaniga of Spurs looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on November 5, 2017 in London, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper has some fans back on side.

Paulo Gazzaniga of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the FA Cup Third Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14, 2020 in...

Paulo Gazzaniga came to Tottenham Hotspur's rescue this afternoon.

Jose Mourinho's side looked in big trouble when Jan Vertonghen conceded a penalty with 20 minutes to go at Watford today, when the score was 0-0.

But the Tottenham goalkeeper denied Troy Deeney from 12 yards as Spurs ultimately returned to North London with a point following the drab draw.

Gazzaniga has been more miss than hit in recent months despite proving an admirable deputy for Hugo Lloris initially after the Frenchman's injury.

 

But he came up with the goods today and here's how fans of the North London club reacted to the Argentine's heroics on Twitter.

Hopefully for Tottenham this will lead to Gazzaniga - a £2 million signing in 2017 [The Sun] - enjoying a surge in form.

As mentioned, he has had a difficult few weeks, including in the defeat by Chelsea last month, but this was a reminder that he can be an asset for the Lilywhites and Lloris - who's now back in training - could have a fight on his hands to get the gloves back.

Marcus Rashford of Man Utd clashes with Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on December 4, 2019...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch