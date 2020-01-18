Tottenham fans praise £2m star they've been slamming recently

The Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper has some fans back on side.

Paulo Gazzaniga came to Tottenham Hotspur's rescue this afternoon.

Jose Mourinho's side looked in big trouble when Jan Vertonghen conceded a penalty with 20 minutes to go at Watford today, when the score was 0-0.

But the Tottenham goalkeeper denied Troy Deeney from 12 yards as Spurs ultimately returned to North London with a point following the drab draw.

Gazzaniga has been more miss than hit in recent months despite proving an admirable deputy for Hugo Lloris initially after the Frenchman's injury.

But he came up with the goods today and here's how fans of the North London club reacted to the Argentine's heroics on Twitter.

Thankful for the save from Gazza, but Spurs can absolutely not counter attack. I can’t even get excited about runs! #THFC — Adam Roark (@Adam_Roark) January 18, 2020

That Gazzaniga penalty save is more important than you think. Believe me, especially after Newcastle just beating Chelsea. Turning point of our season, watch! #COYS — Dan Muino (@DanMuino) January 18, 2020

For all my fellow Spurs fans having a moan, remember that Gazzaniga saved us a point today. #Gazzaniga #WATTOT #COYS — mourspurs (@mourspurs) January 18, 2020

May or may not have woken up my neighbors with a loud “Let’s goooooo” when Gazzaniga blocked this penalty. #COYS https://t.co/r559IZ6a4t — Nick Castillo (@Nick_Castillo74) January 18, 2020

Stress levels: Gazzaniga having to play a full 90 mins with nothing but the spurs defence to help him #THFC — Dan Brown (@Yeah_Im_Donut) January 18, 2020

Hopefully for Tottenham this will lead to Gazzaniga - a £2 million signing in 2017 [The Sun] - enjoying a surge in form.

As mentioned, he has had a difficult few weeks, including in the defeat by Chelsea last month, but this was a reminder that he can be an asset for the Lilywhites and Lloris - who's now back in training - could have a fight on his hands to get the gloves back.