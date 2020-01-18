Talksport pundit thinks Jurgen Klopp would be ‘really interested’ in £70m ace

Tony Cascarino suggests Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha for Liverpool.

Tony Cascarino has said on talkSPORT that Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha would be a good signing for Liverpool.

The former Chelsea striker believes that the ex-Manchester United player has the attributes to play under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Cascarino said about Zaha on talkSPORT: “I went to Selhurst Park a couple of seasons ago and I watched Liverpool against Palace, and Jurgen Klopp was continually on to Trent Alexander-Arnold about keeping on Zaha.

“I came away from the game thinking Klopp, with the way he plays, would be really interested in a someone like Wilf. He got a penalty that day, he got in behind Trent and won a penalty.

“I think he’d be a player who would fit in well at Liverpool, because he doesn’t stop running.”

Stats

Zaha is one of the best wingers in the Premier League and is a key figure in the current Palace team.

The Ivory Coast international has revitalised his career in his second spell at the Eagles after struggling to make an impact at United.

According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old has scored three goals and provided two assists in the Premier League so far this season, while during the 2018-19 campaign, he scored 10 goals and provided five assists in the process.

Good signing for Liverpool?

While Zaha would make Liverpool’s squad stronger, there are questions marks whether he would actually be able to find a place in the starting lineup.

True, the winger has a lot of quality, is quick, and works hard, but would he able to dislodge any of the players in the Liverpool front-three?

Moreover, with Palace demanding £70 million for Zaha, as reported by talkSPORT, Liverpool may not be inclined to make a move, at least not in the January transfer window.