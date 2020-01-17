Quick links

Manager confirms 'initial contact' made for 'very talented' Spurs player

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur and Matt Ritchie of Newcastle United in action
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to loan Kyle Walker-Peters out and Crystal Palace are interested.

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kyle Walker-Peters has been linked with a loan switch from Spurs over the past few weeks.

However, the manager of a club linked with the player has cast doubt over a possible move for the Tottenham academy graduate.

Walker-Peters has been a part of the Spurs squad over the past few seasons but chances have been limited in the first team for him so far this term.

 

The 22-year-old has only made one appearance since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as head coach at Spurs, despite the club's lack of options at right-back.

Crystal Palace are one of a number of clubs to have been linked with the Tottenham man, with Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton also said to be interested.

Indeed, Roy Hodgson previously confirmed that the Eagles were after Walker-Peters.

He is quoted by Football London as saying: "I know the club is working hard and I am optimistic and hopeful that we will be able to bring Kyle in.

Roy Hodgson the manager

"I think he is a very talented player and I think we would benefit from his services."

Speaking to the same outlet on Friday ahead of Palace's trip to face Manchester City this weekend, the Palace boss said: "Initial contact was made.

"It would have been a good move for us, but I have no idea what Tottenham's intentions are, or what they are thinking about it."

Walker-Peters is valued by Transfermarkt at £9million and, according to Spotrac, is on a £20,000-per-week contract at Tottenham.

Ben Davies #33 and Kyle Walker-Peters #37 of Tottenham Hotspur walk off the field during an International Champions Cup match against FC Barcelona at Rose Bowl on July 28, 2018 in Pasadena,...

