Manager confirms 'initial contact' made for 'very talented' Spurs player

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to loan Kyle Walker-Peters out and Crystal Palace are interested.
Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kyle Walker-Peters has been linked with a loan switch from Spurs over the past few weeks.
However, the manager of a club linked with the player has cast doubt over a possible move for the Tottenham academy graduate.
Walker-Peters has been a part of the Spurs squad over the past few seasons but chances have been limited in the first team for him so far this term.
The 22-year-old has only made one appearance since Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as head coach at Spurs, despite the club's lack of options at right-back.
Crystal Palace are one of a number of clubs to have been linked with the Tottenham man, with Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton also said to be interested.
Indeed, Roy Hodgson previously confirmed that the Eagles were after Walker-Peters.
He is quoted by Football London as saying: "I know the club is working hard and I am optimistic and hopeful that we will be able to bring Kyle in.
"I think he is a very talented player and I think we would benefit from his services."
Speaking to the same outlet on Friday ahead of Palace's trip to face Manchester City this weekend, the Palace boss said: "Initial contact was made.
"It would have been a good move for us, but I have no idea what Tottenham's intentions are, or what they are thinking about it."
Walker-Peters is valued by Transfermarkt at £9million and, according to Spotrac, is on a £20,000-per-week contract at Tottenham.
