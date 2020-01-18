Quick links

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jose Mourinho’s reported interest in 25-year-old

Joao Cancelo of Manchester City and Cenk Tosun of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium on January 18, 2020 in...
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Joao Cancelo of Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo.

According to El Desmarque, Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho wants to sign Cancelo from Premier League rivals City in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the Spanish publication that the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager has already spoken to the 25-year-old, who can also operate as a winger and is not happy with his current situation at City.

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Cancelo.

Stats

Cancelo joined City from Italian giants Juventus in the summer of 2019 and cost the Citizens £25.9 million in transfer fee taking into account the amount they got by selling Danilo to the Italian giants, as reported by BBC Sport.

According to WhoScored, Cancelo has made seven starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for City so far this season, and has made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League.

Manchester City's Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

