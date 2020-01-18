Some Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Jose Mourinho’s reported interest in 25-year-old

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Joao Cancelo of Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo.

According to El Desmarque, Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho wants to sign Cancelo from Premier League rivals City in the January transfer window.

It has been reported by the Spanish publication that the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager has already spoken to the 25-year-old, who can also operate as a winger and is not happy with his current situation at City.

Below are some of the best comments:

Yeah right. He's 60mm too expensive for levy. — please sell eriksen (@TTalks89) January 18, 2020

Manchester city will not sell there player too us — james w hart (@thegoat78) January 17, 2020

Loan might. they won't play him but won't sell him either it's the perfect deal — Bhargav Bhosle (@BhosleBhargav) January 18, 2020

Would be a perfect purchase for the club , versatile can play RB or LB! — Adrian (@adrianstixs) January 17, 2020

Too expensive — Seth Frey (@Sonaldinho7) January 17, 2020

Man city sell to us? For stupid money yes.daniel wont pay — Lee Watson (@lee41watson) January 17, 2020

Won't happen

Not even close

He's too expensive — Sandro (@Sandro_GLC18) January 17, 2020

Stats

Cancelo joined City from Italian giants Juventus in the summer of 2019 and cost the Citizens £25.9 million in transfer fee taking into account the amount they got by selling Danilo to the Italian giants, as reported by BBC Sport.

According to WhoScored, Cancelo has made seven starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for City so far this season, and has made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Champions League.