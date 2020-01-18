Reported £17m Wolves and Brighton target wins Goal of the Year award

Premier League duo Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton reportedly want RB Leipzig's Bundesliga starlet Matheus Cunha.

Matheus Cunha had the away end of the Bay Arena on its feet before the ball even hit the back of the net.

In the closing stages of RB Leipzig’s 4-2 win against Bayer Leverkusen in April, a young Brazilian produced a piece of skill so astounding that it would have even made the human party trick Ronaldinho blush.

Channelling his inner-Zidane to pirouette past a bamboozled Leverkusen defender, Cunha put the cherry on the cake in some style with a sublime chip which left Lukas Hradecky – one of the Bundesliga’s most reliable shot-stoppers – resembling a wobbly-kneed Sunday league veteran who had hit the beers a little heavy the night before.

Nine months on, Cunha has been finally handed the Bundesliga’s Goal of the Year award. In truth, he should have been clearing a place on the mantelpiece as soon as that inch-perfect scoop left his boot.

Such outrageous skill explains why Leipzig have slapped a £17 million on the 20-year-old’s head, not to mention why Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton and Hove Albion have shown an interest in luring him to the Premier League (Sky).

And while consistency has proved elusive so far for a striker who has scored just nine times in 52 Leipzig games, Cunha proved in one remarkable moment that he has the talent, audacity and sheer potential that most players would commit a heinous crime for.