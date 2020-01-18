Quick links

Report: What Newcastle United have been privately told about 23-year-old target

Subhankar Mondal
Jarrod Bowen of Hull City battles with Ivan Sunjic of Birmingham City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Birmingham City at KCOM Stadium on December 21, 2019 in...
Hull City star Jarrod Bowen is reportedly on Newcastle United’s radar.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City controls the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Birmingham City at KCOM Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Hull, England.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle United are set to make a bid for Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Newcastle manager Bruce enquired about signing Bowen in the summer of 2019, but he was “put off” by Hull asking for more than £20 million for the 23-year-old.

The report has added that Newcastle have “privately” been given encouragement that Hull will sell the Englishman.

 

Stats

Bowen has made 16 starts and six substitute appearances in 27 Championship matches for Hull so far this season, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the forward made 45 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for the Tigers, scoring 22 goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Newcastle United?

Newcastle need a dynamic and young attacking player who would hit the ground running at St. James’ Park, and Bowen would be a good signing for the Magpies in the long run.

Bruce’s side are 13th in the Premier League table at the moment with 26 points from 22 matches.

Jarrod Bowen of Hull City celebrates after his team's third goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Rotherham United and Hull City at The New York Stadium on January 04, 2020 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

