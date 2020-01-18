Quick links

Report: QPR official to personally scout player Celtic and Steven Gerrard want

Lawrence Shankland of Scotland celebrates after he scores his team's fourth goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park on October 13, 2019 in...
Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, Neil Lennon’s Celtic and Queens Park Rangers reportedly want Lawrence Shankland.

According to The Glasgow Evening Times, Queens Park Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand will watch Celtic and Rangers target Lawrence Shankland tomorrow.

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are reported to be interested in signing Shankland from Dundee United.

Blackpool and Middlesbrough are also looking at the 24-year-old striker, according to the report, which has claimed that QPR director of football Ferdinand will travel to Dundee to watch Shankland in action personally.

Dundee United will take on Hibernian at Tannadice Park in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Stats

Shankland has scored 22 goals and provided three assists in the Scottish Championship for Dundee United so far this season, as stated on BBC Sport.

According to BBC Sport, the 24-year-old Scotland international scored 34 times in 41 games for Ayr United last season, and also found the net 24 times in Scottish League One.

Dundee United are at the top of the Scottish Championship table at the moment with 52 points from 21 matches.

