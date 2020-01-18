Report: Player on verge of West Ham United exit, just eight league appearances

Roberto Jimenez joined West Ham United in the summer of 2019.

According to AS, West Ham United goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez is set to leave in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Roberto will join Alaves on loan for the rest of the season.

A deal has already been agreed, and the move will be completed on Monday, according to the report.

Disappointing West Ham United spell

Roberto joined West Ham in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer after leaving Spanish club Espanyol.

The 33-year-old was called into action when Lukasz Fabianski got injured, but his performances were hugely disappointing and left much to be desired.

The goalkeeper made seven starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for West Ham so far this season, according to WhoScored.

No big loss

With Darren Randolph having been signed from Middlesbrough in the January transfer window and Fabianski already at the London Stadium, West Ham will not miss the 33-year-old.

West Ham are 16th in the Premier League table at the moment with 22 points from 21 matches.