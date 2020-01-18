Quick links

Report: Crystal Palace on verge of completing midfielder deal

A general view inside the stadium before the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham United at Selhurst Park on December 26, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Scott Banks is reportedly set to join Crystal Palace.

General view of a corner flag prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham United at Selhurst Park on December 26, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

According to The Scottish Sun, Crystal Palace are on the verge of completing a move for Scott Banks from Dundee United.

It has been reported that Palace and United have agreed a fee over the transfer of Banks to the Premier League club in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that the 18-year-old attacking midfielder will travel to London for a medical in the next few days.

 

One for the future?

Banks is a very talented and promising young attacking midfielder who is rated very highly and can only get better in the coming years.

While the teenager has experience of playing competitive football in Scotland with Dundee United and Clyde (loan), he is probably not ready to be drafted into the Palace first team just yet.

It would make sense if the youngster is initially part of the Eagles’ youth team where he could develop for the next two or so years.

With the right guidance and coaching, Banks can certainly break into the Palace starting lineup.

A general view of Selhurst Park stadium before the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

