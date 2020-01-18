Report: Club resume pursuit of £13m Liverpool player, want a loan-to-buy deal

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri is reportedly on AS Roma’s radar.

According to Gianlucadimarzio.com, AS Roma are interested in signing Xherdan Shaqiri from Liverpool in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that Roma want to secure the services of the former Stoke City winger on a loan deal with an option to buy.

The Italian club have “resumed” their pursuit of the 28-year-old winger after the collapse of Leonardo Spinazzola-Matteo Politano swap deal with Inter, according to the report.

No Liverpool exit?

A recent report in The Mirror claimed that Liverpool have told Shaqiri’s agent that the winger will not be allowed to leave in the January transfer window.

The Switzerland international has struggled to play regularly for the Reds since he joined from Stoke City in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £13 million.

However, with Liverpool aiming to win the Premier League title as well as the Champions League, it would make sense for manager Jurgen Klopp not to sell any of his players in the January transfer window, as he will need a big squad to have a successful campaign.