Report: Brendan Rodgers signing leaving Celtic after just 27 appearances

Subhankar Mondal
Jack Hendry is reportedly set to leave Celtic for Melbourne City.

According to The Daily Mail, Jack Hendry is leaving Celtic and will line up with Melbourne City in Australia.

It has been reported that Hendry agreed the deal to join the Australian club on Friday and will fly out there this weekend.

Disappointing Celtic spell

Hendry joined Celtic from Dundee on January 31, 2018 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Record to be worth £1.5 million.

Brendan Rodgers - now the manager of Leicester City in the Premier League - was then in charge of the Hoops, and the 24-year-old was expected to develop into a key figure at Celtic Park.

However, the Scotland international central defender has failed to make an impact at the Glasgow giants.

According to The Daily Mail, the centre-back has played just once for Neil Lennon’s side this season, and he has made only 27 appearances for the Hoops during his time with the club so far, as stated on Celtic’s official website.

Meanwhile, The Scottish Sun has claimed that Celtic will send Lee O’Connor out on loan in the January transfer window, with Partick Thistle interested in the young full-back’s services.

