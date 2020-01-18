Quick links

Report: Aston Villa’s response after approach from PL rival for 24-year-old

Manchester United reportedly want Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

According to The Daily Record, Manchester United want to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that in recent weeks, United tested Villa’s determination to keep hold of Grealish, but the Red Devils were unsuccessful in their attempt to prise away the attacking midfielder.

 

Sensible response

It seems that Villa are determined to keep hold of Grealish, and it is a very sensible decision from the Villans.

After all, the 24-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, is one of the best players in manager Dean Smith’s side, who need him if they are to avoid the dreaded drop to the Championship at the end of the season.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Grealish has scored six goals and provided five assists in 20 Premier League matches for Villa so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the attacking midfielder scored six goals and provided seven assists in 34 Championship appearances for the Villans, according to WhoScored.

