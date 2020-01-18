Report: Arsenal to hold talks over £25.5m ace who 'hardly has a bad game'

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal reportedly want to bring highly-rated midfield lynchpin Bruno Guimaraes to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal's pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes appears to be ticking along nicely, a report in Globo Esporte claiming that the Gunners are to meet the representatives of the Athletico Paranaense midfielder in the coming days.

According to the report, Arsenal technical director Edu will reportedly hold talks with the 22-year-old's representatives in London in the next few days over a prospective move to the Emirates Stadium.

The report adds that the Gunners are yet to submit a formal offer for Guimaraes, but the Brazilian giants expect to receive a fee of approximately between £21million to £25.5 million for the transfer.

Arsenal and Premier League rivals Chelsea have reportedly sent scouts to keep tabs on Guimaraes and the feedback was seemingly very positive, while Portugal's Benfica have also thrown their name in the hat.

Paranaense president Mario Celso Petraglia recently confirmed interest by the Gunners in his club's player.

"Yes it’s true. Yesterday came the official offer from Benfica to sign Bruno Guimaraes," Petraglia told Portuguese outlet O Jogo earlier this week, as quoted by numerous outlets including the Evening Standard.

"Let’s study Benfica’s offer. On Monday we will meet the club board to assess this situation... Arsenal are interested, but will only make an offer towards the end of the season."

Guimaraes plays largely as a defensive midfielder for Paranaense, his job to break up play and trigger counter-attacks; he is a great dribbler of the ball, and boasts superb distribution and ball control skills.

Last June, Bleacher Report listed Guimaraes as one of "7 Youngsters from the Brazilian League Who Look Perfect for European Football" and asked Marcelo Teixeira, former chief South American scout for Manchester United, to give his verdict on each of them.

Of Guimaraes, he said: "Having come through the youth ranks of Sao Paulo-based Osasco Audax, it didn't take long for Bruno to secure a starting spot at Athletico.

"He's had an impressive development after shining during the Copa Sudamericana title last season. He's very consistent, always plays the same way, hardly has a bad game. He can defend, attack, contribute in the buildup."