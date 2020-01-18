Report: 'Exciting' 21yo Arsenal summer target now on sale for just £3.4m

Arsenal were linked with an 'exciting' attacker last summer - and he could now be offloaded by his club for just £3.4million, according to a report.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jacob Bruun Larsen attracted interest from the Gunners, as well as Manchester United and Liverpool, in the previous transfer window, according to a report in The Sun.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign for Dortmund, making 30 appearances, 17 of which were starts, and scored three goals, as well as earning his first senior cap for Denmark in March.

“Jacob is an exciting player, underlined by the fact that he has been headhunted by more or less all major clubs in Denmark and a larger number of European clubs," Lyngby director Birger Jørgensen told the official club website when Larsen moved to Dortmund in 2015.

"We are very much looking forward to following his development and see if at Dortmund you can realize the great potential that Jacob undoubtedly possesses."

However, Larsen has since fallen down the pecking order at Signal Iduna Park, making just four Bundesliga appearances and nine in all competitions, fuelling speculation that he could be sold.

According to Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet, Dortmund would be willing to let Larsen go for around 30million Krone (£3.4million) this month, adding that Eintracht Frankfurt are keen on taking Bruun Larsen on loan, but the Danish winger's agent has made it clear that's not an option.

Sky Sports have speculated that Premier League Bournemouth are in talks over his signature, while in the Daily Mail, it has been reported that Dortmund are hoping for a loan with an option to buy the winger in the summer.

However, a higher price has been mentioned in the latter report compared to the Ekstra Bladet one - it claims Dortmund value him in the region of £12.8million, with 18 months left on his current contract.

Larsen possesses pace in abundance, has exceptional technical ability, and is at his best when operating on the left wing, although he can actually play anywhere along the front-line - could Mikel Arteta make use of his services?