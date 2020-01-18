Quick links

'Really bad news': Arsenal boss comments on 'superb' player

Mikel Arteta the manager
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss Arsenal's next three games.

Mikel Arteta has admitted to Arsenal's official website that he's gutted to be losing the 'superb' Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for three games.

Aubameyang was issued a straight red card in the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace last week.

The Gabon international caught Max Meyer high up on his ankle and Arsenal failed in their appeal to get the suspension overturned.

As a result, Aubameyang, who has 16 goals in all competitions for the Gunners this season, will sit out today's visit of Sheffield United, the trip Chelsea and Bournemouth in the FA Cup.

 

And Arteta concedes that it's 'really bad news' for him and the player.

He said to Arsenal's official website: "He's been superb under me, he's trained really well, he's working so hard. He's scoring goals and has probably been the most important player on the team. So to lose him, obviously, is really bad news for us."

Unfortunately for Arteta, he isn't flush with class alternatives over the next three games.

Alexandre Lacazette obviously knows where the goal is, but the French striker has been struggling to find the net since Arteta arrived as head coach in December.

The former Lyon hitman hasn't scored since the 2-1 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion on December 5 when Freddie Ljungberg was in charge.

It's a big concern for Arsenal, but there's more pressure on him now and time will tell whether he rises to it.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

