'Class', 'it's a go': Some Rangers fans react to update on 23-year-old

Glasgow Rangers ace and Steven Gerrard summer signing Joe Aribo continues to impress for the Ibrox side.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to praise Ibrox ace Joe Aribo for winning the SPFL December Goal of the Month award.

Steven Gerrard's charges headed to Hibernian on 20 December and returned to Ibrox with a 3-0 win, Aribo playing a key role with not only a superb strike, but an assist for the opener.

After just four minutes played, the Rangers midfielder closed down Ofir Marciano, whose partially blocked clearance fell for Ryan Kent to rifle home a very tidy finish.

Four more minutes would pass before the 23-year-old doubled the Gers' lead in style.

After neat link-up play down the right, Ryan Jack picked out Aribo just as he arrived in the box, and he steered a superb first-time finish with his favoured left foot into the far top corner.

Jermain Defoe added the cherry on top with a third for Rangers in the second half, and this week, the SPFL confirmed that Aribo's strike in the game won the accolade with 49 percent of the vote.

The winner of our December Goal of the Month competition is...



This flowing move, finished by @J_Aribo19 which picked up 49% of the vote!



Congratulations Joe!#GOTM | @RangersFC pic.twitter.com/Dy2OMUre5q — SPFL (@spfl) 17 January 2020

The Rangers Twitter account congratulated Aribo:

As did numerous Bears:

Aribo joined Rangers in the summer and, following a mixed start to his Ibrox tenure, has progressed nicely and is now a firm fan favourite amongst the Bears, with another superb display to boot in the Scottish Cup win over Stranraer on Friday.