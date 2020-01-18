Quick links

'Excellent', 'the standout': Some Rangers fans blown away by Ibrox 'future star'

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers were in cup action yesterday and Ibrox academy ace Nathan Patterson did superbly for the Light Blues.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been commenting about Friday night's performance by Steven Gerrard's side in the Scottish Cup fourth round and Ibrox academy ace Nathan Patterson's display earned plenty of plaudits.

The 18-year-old Rangers prodigy has had quite the start to the new decade, first putting in an impressive display for the Ibrox side in the mid-season friendly against Lokomotiv Tashkent last week, and following that up with a superb showing against Stranraer.

Patterson, making his competitive debut for Rangers, slotted into the starting XI with ease, appearing very comfortable in possession and contributing to the attacking effort with some  dangerous crosses into the Stranraer box.

The right-back was unlucky not to lay on a goal during the first half of the 2-0 win, while after the interval, he saw an effort tipped over the bar by the Stranraer goalkeeper, and a booking for a mistimed challenge was arguably the one slight negative about his display.

Indeed, numerous Bears thought Patterson was the best player on the pitch on the night, his performance being spoken of very highly on social media:

"Nathan Patterson is one for the future," Rangers boss Gerrard told the Scotsman ahead of the game. "I wouldn’t say he is 100 per cent ready for the first team just yet but I gave him a taste of it in our friendly in Dubai last weekend and he did himself no harm."

However, based on his superb performance for the Gers on Friday, and with first-choice right-back James Tavernier sidelined for at least a couple of weeks, the Ibrox fans could yet see a lot more of the teenage prodigy during the second half of the season.

