'Excellent', 'the standout': Some Rangers fans blown away by Ibrox 'future star'

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers were in cup action yesterday and Ibrox academy ace Nathan Patterson did superbly for the Light Blues.

A number of Glasgow Rangers fans have been commenting about Friday night's performance by Steven Gerrard's side in the Scottish Cup fourth round and Ibrox academy ace Nathan Patterson's display earned plenty of plaudits.

The 18-year-old Rangers prodigy has had quite the start to the new decade, first putting in an impressive display for the Ibrox side in the mid-season friendly against Lokomotiv Tashkent last week, and following that up with a superb showing against Stranraer.

Subscribe

Patterson, making his competitive debut for Rangers, slotted into the starting XI with ease, appearing very comfortable in possession and contributing to the attacking effort with some dangerous crosses into the Stranraer box.

The right-back was unlucky not to lay on a goal during the first half of the 2-0 win, while after the interval, he saw an effort tipped over the bar by the Stranraer goalkeeper, and a booking for a mistimed challenge was arguably the one slight negative about his display.

Indeed, numerous Bears thought Patterson was the best player on the pitch on the night, his performance being spoken of very highly on social media:

Thought Nathan Patterson motm everything good tonight was all through the wee man put a few cracking crosses in and was always going forward well done wee chap tavs got competition!!! — Stu Gee (@gee_stu) 18 January 2020

Patterson played out his skin tonight. MOTM for me. — scott howley (@st_scotty) 18 January 2020

Go Nathan!! — Geraldine Campbell (@Gerscot) 18 January 2020

Patterson should have been MOTM and Kennedy should have been on from the start. Great to see them getting some game time — Aidan Coulter (@AidanCoulter6) 17 January 2020

Very impressed with Patterson tonight. — ᒪᎥᗩᗰ (@LiamWATP) 17 January 2020

Patterson was very good - boys got a future. Katic and Edmundson decent albeit untested. A few of the squad players did themselves no favours. Halliday, Ojo, Jones and particularly Barker are going to be on the fringes of the team unless they can find another leg. — West Mids Loyal (@WestMidsLoyal) 17 January 2020

On a cold winters night, the only bright spark was Nathan Patterson. I thought he acquitted himself very well on his debut, and potentially should retain his place against St Mirren. Our squad players like Jones, Barker and Ojo did themselves no favours. — Every other Saturday (@CF3Loyal) 17 January 2020

A professional performance not littered with great individual performances but it's about getting through with no fuss. The boy Patterson was the stand out for me. Jones was really quiet was expecting more tbh from him. — Rangers Bantz (@RangersBanter17) 17 January 2020

Is Nathan Patterson better than peak Dani Alves? Not for me to say, but yes. — BIG BUFF FAN (@CemetryGates89) 17 January 2020

Good performance by Rangers at Ibrox thought Nathan Patterson was excellent at right back — Ross Mcilroy (@rossmcilroy__) 18 January 2020

Nathan Patterson my man of match tonight , young guy was solid in defence and not frightened to go forward ,showed plenty of confidence on the ball. Looks a great prospect — mc gonigle (@superteds) 18 January 2020

Very happy with young Nathan Patterson last night he was great with the ball and great at going forward and delivering some lovely balls into the box he’s a future star for the club and long may it continue wee man ⚪️ — Stuart Geddes (@sgeddes22) 18 January 2020

"Nathan Patterson is one for the future," Rangers boss Gerrard told the Scotsman ahead of the game. "I wouldn’t say he is 100 per cent ready for the first team just yet but I gave him a taste of it in our friendly in Dubai last weekend and he did himself no harm."

However, based on his superb performance for the Gers on Friday, and with first-choice right-back James Tavernier sidelined for at least a couple of weeks, the Ibrox fans could yet see a lot more of the teenage prodigy during the second half of the season.